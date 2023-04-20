Filming of a popular Star Wars television series has been cancelled over safety concerns at one of its sets in the United Kingdom. No it was not for season four of The Mandalorian, but prequel show Andor, which was planning to use Winspit Quarry in Dorset before plans were brought to a grinding halt.

The disused site, which can be found near Worth Matravers, a picturesque village on the Isle of Purbeck peninsula, was used by Disney film crews two years ago and they were expecting to return in order to resume filming. But that is now no longer possible, as The National Trust, which owns the land, has revealed that filming has been brought to an end over landslip and rockfall fears.

Winspit Quarry has famously been used during the series, which acts as a prequel to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as the headquarters for Saw Gerrera and is featured in the eighth episode.

Tracey Churcher, who is the manager of the trust in Purbeck, told the BBC that the concerns were raised as a result of recent turbulent weather and comes one week after the Met Office issued warnings for strong winds. Locals and tourists hoping to explore the Dorset coast have also been advised to stay away until surveys of the land have been undertaken.

A National Trust spokesperson said: "The planned filming due to take place at Winspit Quarry has been cancelled due to safety concerns following the recent turbulent weather, which has increased the risk of rockfalls and landslips. Visitors looking to explore the Dorset coast are advised to follow signs and keep out of unsafe areas until further surveys have been undertaken."

Ms Churcher added: "We urge people to take the time to read warning signs and follow the instructions so they can enjoy the coast safely. People should always stay well back from the cliff and rock edges, whether on or below them, and we ask people not to visit Winspit Quarry until our experts are confident it is safe to visit again."

Star Wars: Andor filming has been cancelled in Dorset - Credit: Google Maps

