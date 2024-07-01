Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family have paid tribute to a woman killed in a road accident.

Pedestrian Michaela Fowles, 35, died after the incident in Leeds on Friday night.

The collision happened in Thorpe Lane, Middleton. A car believed to have been involved in the collision was found abandoned and police then arrested two people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Michaela’s family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.” They asked that people respect their privacy.