Leeds crash: Family pay tribute to Michaela Fowles who died in hit and run
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pedestrian Michaela Fowles, 35, died after the incident in Leeds on Friday night.
The collision happened in Thorpe Lane, Middleton. A car believed to have been involved in the collision was found abandoned and police then arrested two people.
In a statement, Michaela’s family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.” They asked that people respect their privacy.
Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident. He was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on July 29. A second man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.