Stockton murder: Tributes paid to man with "heart of gold" as police name murder victim
As previously reported by NationalWorld, a man was stabbed to death in Wrensfield Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, June 26, according to Cleveland Police. Now, in the wake of a man being charged and appearing in court for the first time, the victim’s family has paid tribute.
The victim has been named by police as 23-year-old Lloyd Donkin.
In a statement, his family said: “Lloyd’s life was stolen, our lives are shattered. The family can only keep the beauty of him, his heart of gold, cheeky humour and love, within our hearts now.
“He will never be forgotten, and our family will never be the same without him.”
Cleveland Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder and appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court earlier today (June 28).