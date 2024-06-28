Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a murder victim have paid a heartbreaking tribute to a man who “will never be forgotten”.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, a man was stabbed to death in Wrensfield Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday, June 26, according to Cleveland Police. Now, in the wake of a man being charged and appearing in court for the first time, the victim’s family has paid tribute.

The victim has been named by police as 23-year-old Lloyd Donkin.

In a statement, his family said: “Lloyd’s life was stolen, our lives are shattered. The family can only keep the beauty of him, his heart of gold, cheeky humour and love, within our hearts now.

“He will never be forgotten, and our family will never be the same without him.”