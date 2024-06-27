Wrensfield Road stabbing: Murder investigation launched after man died and another arrested in Stockton
The man was stabbed in Wrensfield Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (June 26), Cleveland Police said.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident and he remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.
Police have since appealed for CCTV, dash cam and other footage as part of their ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101 or quoting reference number SE24120393.