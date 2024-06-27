Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Stockton.

The man was stabbed in Wrensfield Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (June 26), Cleveland Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Stockton. | Google

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident and he remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad