Wrensfield Road stabbing: Murder investigation launched after man died and another arrested in Stockton

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Stockton.

The man was stabbed in Wrensfield Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (June 26), Cleveland Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Stockton. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Stockton.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Stockton. | Google

The victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident and he remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have since appealed for CCTV, dash cam and other footage as part of their ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101 or quoting reference number SE24120393.

Related topics:PoliceHospitalCleveland PoliceCCTV