Ibiza Airport: British woman fighting for her life after stabbing herself in neck with scissors in in front of horrified tourists
The 54-year-old shocked travellers after she stabbed herself in the neck with a pair of scissors she had bought from a chemist in the Spanish airport on Sunday morning (June 23). The Sun reported that she was rushed to the Can Misses Hospital after being initially treated at the scene, with her condition being described as “critical”.
The woman is said to have stabbed herself repeatedly the in neck as she stood outside the airport chemist. Pictures were shared online that showed blood on the floor of the terminal, which is said to have been busy at the time of the incident.
It is not known whether the woman was travelling with others or alone, or whether she was due to board a flight. Police, who were almost immediately on the scene, have launched an investigation, with the reason for the woman’s self-harm not clear.
According to The Sun, an eyewitness said: “There were other people in the chemist’s at the time. There was blood all over the floor outside before airport workers arrived to clean it once the woman had been taken away in an ambulance.”
