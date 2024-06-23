Manchester Airport: All flights from two terminals cancelled following power cut
In a social media post this morning (June 23), the airport said the “widespread disruption” was particularly affecting departures from terminals one and two.
It advised passengers due to travel from those terminals to contact their airlines for up-to-date information. Those due to fly from terminal three are told to go to the airport as normal, unless advised otherwise by their airline, but could be affected by delays.
The power outage means there may be instances where some people’s baggage will not be on flights. The airport said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible.”
According to the airport’s live departures board, morning flights to Oslo, Malaga, Keffalinia, Munich, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt were cancelled. Now, the airport has said no flights would be departing from terminals one and two “until further notice” following the outage, which hit systems in the early hours of the morning.
Airline easyJet, which operates flights from terminal one, said there were “very long queues” for security and disruption to hold baggage processing, meaning passengers could board flights only with cabin luggage.
It said: “Although outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced as a result. We are doing all we can and working closely with the airport team to minimise the disruption.”
Meanwhile, a number of arriving flights were being diverted to other airports. One Singapore Airlines flight arriving from Houston in Texas had to go to London Heathrow while another, which came in from Singapore, was forced to land at London Gatwick.
