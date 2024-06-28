Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Staffordshire have issued an update after the body of a TV paramedic was found alongside a woman in his home.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the bodies of West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, aged 24, and Lauren Evans aged 22, were found at an address in Alpine Drive in Hednesford, in Staffordshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Duffield was known for his appearances on Channel 4’s 999: On the Frontline, a documentary series gave an insight into the daily lives of paramedics. Initially, police did not confirm their identities, although tributes were flooding in on social media.

Fellow ambulance worker Ellie, who appeared alongside Duffield in the documentary, said: “Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this and yet I'm still trying to come to terms with it. I just want to express how special you [were] to me, not only my best friend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day to day life.”

Having launched a murder inquiry, police have now issued an update on their investigation into the deaths as post-mortems were concluded earlier today. In a statement, Staffordshire Police confirmed it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the two deaths.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from the major investigations department, said: “This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved. We’d like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time. Please respect that. And again, we’d like to remind you that speculation is unhelpful and hurtful to the families – and can hinder our investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has given us information. We expect the scene to be released once we’ve finished all of our investigative work and forensic examination.”