Paramedic found dead in a double murder alongside a woman at his home in Staffordshire was the star of Channel 4’s 999: On the Frontline.

The bodies of West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, aged 24, and Lauren Evans aged 22, were found at an address in Alpine Drive in Hednesford, in Staffordshire, on Tuesday afternoon. Police have yet to formally identify the bodies.

Mr Duffield was based at the trust's Willenhall Hub situated in Ashmore Lake Way where his colleagues are being given specialist support. Paying tribute to her crew mate, fellow ambulance worker Ellie, who appeared alongside him in the Channel 4 documentary, said she is “still trying to come to terms” with the tragedy.

She said: “Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this and yet I'm still trying to come to terms with it. I just want to express how special you (were) to me, not only my best friend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day to day life, the most kind hearted person who always had time to help others, who made me laugh every day and always would pick up the phone whenever I was in need.

“Dan I can't believe you're actually gone...We were meant to go out together this week and I was looking forward to seeing you. Even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you (were) gone I'll never forget, love you forever Dan.”

During his appearance on 999: On the Front Line, Mr Duffield was seen chatting to crew mate Ellie about whether she believed in aliens, before the pair were called out to an emergency involving a suspected stroke patient.

His sister Louise Duffield also penned a moving tribute on Facebook for her ‘beautiful’ brother. She wrote: “Never ever thought I’d have to write this post my beautiful brother has left us today I’m so distraught you’ve gone I will never come to terms with it that your no longer here you was such a bright soul always helping other people making them smile, laugh saving lives but unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

Daniel Duffield (right)) with singer Mimi Webb. Daniel, who worked as a paramedic for West Midlands Ambulance, was found dead alongside a woman at his Staffordshire home | Daniel Duffield/Facebook

“I will forever cherish you and us growing up together you will always be in my heart was the best brother I could (have) ever asked for forever 24 RIP Daniel Duffield I’ll always miss you and love you forever until we meet again rip brother.”

The paramedic was a fan of singer Mimi Webb, who posted a tribute to her almost 300,000 Instagram followers after hearing of his death. She wrote: “Forever in our hearts. Love you my darling Daniel.”

Police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the case as it referred itself to the independent watchdog, the IOPC, over previous contact with Mr Duffield and Ms Evans.

Police said the bodies are believed to be that of Daniel Duffield, 24, and Lauren Evans, 22 | Daniel Duffield/Facebook

Staffordshire Police referred itself after launching a murder inquiry following the discovery of the two bodies. It had also made the referral to the watchdog due to 'recent police contact' in relation to the deaths.

Senior Operations Manager at Willenhall, Richard Barratt, said: “Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.

“I hope Daniel's family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.”

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, of Staffordshire's Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.

“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I'd like to reassure everyone that we've got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we'd like to reiterate that speculation isn't helpful to families at this distressing time. I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they've got any information that can help us.'

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a concern for welfare at house in Hednesford on Tuesday lunchtime. Two paramedic officers and an ambulance were sent to an address on Alpine Drive.