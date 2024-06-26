Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder investigation has been launched after two bodies were found inside a house.

At about 12.30pm yesterday police were called by paramedics to a home in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, Cannock. It has not been revealed why West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called out. Police say they found the bodies of a man and a woman when they arrived, adding that trained officers have been assigned to “support their families at this tragic time”.

A statement said: “A cordon has been set up in the area whilst we carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances of the deaths. We’d like to ask people not to speculate whilst we do this.”

