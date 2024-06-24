Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 70s was found dead in a lake at a holiday park near Dorchester, as two people are arrested in connection with his death.

Dorset Police were called to Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossway at around 12.27am on Sunday, June 23. It came after officer received a report of concern for the welfare of a man who was believed to be in the water.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and fire crews, raced to the scene, where the man, from Birmingham, was retrieved from the lake and subsequently pronounced dead. Dorset Police have since made two arrests in connection with his death.

A man and a woman, both in their 50s, were arrested on suspicion of murder. The woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Police believe that the victim and the two people arrested were known to each other.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is being urged to contact police. Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died, and we have launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation. I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday 22 June into the early hours of Sunday 23 June 2024.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we carry out our enquiries and officers can be approached by any members of the public with information or concerns.”

