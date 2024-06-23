Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a suspected murder after a man, believed to be in his 90s, was found dead at a property in a sleepy South Gloucestershire village.

Police have launched a murder probe after the death of a man in his 90s. Officers were called to a home in Hambrook near Bristol at around 10am on Saturday morning, where an elderly man had been found dead by paramedics.

Another man, in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. Avon and Somerset Police said although the formal identification process has not yet been completed, they believe the dead person to be "a man in his 90s and we’ve informed his next of kin".

"Specially-trained family liaison officers will provide them with support and updates as our investigation progresses," they added.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Steph McKenna said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this hugely upsetting time. We can confirm a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

"We will carry out a thorough investigation into what has happened, and this will be led by our Major Crime Investigation Team. Our enquiries are at an early stage but at this time it appears this was an isolated incident and between two people known to one another.

"While there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public, the local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days while investigative work is carried out, along with high-visibility reassurance patrols.

"As always, if you have any concerns please speak to those officers and PCSOs on patrol as they will be happy to speak and try to assist as much as possible."