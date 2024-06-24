Missing teenager: Sophie, 13, from Telford subject to police appeal
Staffordshire Police say that 13-year-old Sophie from Telford has not been seen for more than a day. They have issued an appeal, also pushed out by West Mercia Police, and have urged people to share it.
It has not been disclosed where she was last seen.
Sophie was last seen at about 6pm on Saturday. Anyone who knows where she is or has seen her has been asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101 or contact them using live chat, quoting incident 625 of June 22.
