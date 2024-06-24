Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An alert has gone out to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Staffordshire Police say that 13-year-old Sophie from Telford has not been seen for more than a day. They have issued an appeal, also pushed out by West Mercia Police, and have urged people to share it.

It has not been disclosed where she was last seen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...