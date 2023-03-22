Air ambulances, fire crews and police are on the scene at Edinburgh's Leith Docks, as a research ship tilts at a worrying angle

Emergency services have descended on Edinburgh's waterfront, as a research ship threatens to topple onto the dry docks.

A ship in the Imperial Dock in Leith became dislodged from its holding after high winds, and is now tipping towards the dock. Eye-witnesses said that the vessel, named ‘The Petrel, is leaning at a 45-degree angle. Fire crews, police, ambulances and air ambulances are currently in attendance at the scene in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish Ambulance Service has confirmed a total of 25 people were injured when the ship tipped over, and 15 of them were taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said they had dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, a special operations team, three paramedic response units, and a patient transport vehicle to the scene.

The 76-metre-long Petrel, a research vessel, was previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but is no longer owned by his estate.

Emergency services at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over. (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding. Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard had also sent rescue teams to the scene.

Local SNP councillor for Leith Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds, and described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board. In a Tweet he said: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

He added: “Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."