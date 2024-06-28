Lucy Atkins, 20, died after being hit by a car in Quinton, Birmingham on Monday. Simba, a Lakeland Terrier, was also killed. Picture released by West Midlands Police | West Midlands Police

The heartbroken family of a woman who was killed while walking the family dog say “she brought joy and fun into the lives of all she met”.

Lucy Atkins, 20, died after being hit by a car while walking Simba the Lakeland terrier on Monday.

Lucy’s parents and brother have released a statement, saying: "Lucy was a fabulous daughter who was full of life and who brought joy and fun into the lives of all she met.

"She was a force of nature, who lived life to the full. She was a former pupil of World’s End Nursery, St Peter’s School, Harborne, The Bluecoat School in Harborne and then Edgbaston High School. Lucy had just finished her first year at Cardiff University and was looking forward to sharing a house with her friends for her second year. The family now ask for privacy and time to grieve."

They thanked passers-by and the emergency services who came to Lucy’s aid following the collision, adding: “We want to thank all those people who tried to save them, both passers-by and members of the emergency services, and all those who have left tributes at the scene and sent messages of condolence.”

Lucy died on Monday at 8.45am in West Boulevard, in Quinton, a suburb of Birmingham. She suffered serious injuries and died a short time later. The driver stayed at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.