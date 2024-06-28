Lucy Atkins: Family pays tribute to woman killed by car while walking family dog
Lucy Atkins, 20, died after being hit by a car while walking Simba the Lakeland terrier on Monday.
Lucy’s parents and brother have released a statement, saying: "Lucy was a fabulous daughter who was full of life and who brought joy and fun into the lives of all she met.
"She was a force of nature, who lived life to the full. She was a former pupil of World’s End Nursery, St Peter’s School, Harborne, The Bluecoat School in Harborne and then Edgbaston High School. Lucy had just finished her first year at Cardiff University and was looking forward to sharing a house with her friends for her second year. The family now ask for privacy and time to grieve."
They thanked passers-by and the emergency services who came to Lucy’s aid following the collision, adding: “We want to thank all those people who tried to save them, both passers-by and members of the emergency services, and all those who have left tributes at the scene and sent messages of condolence.”
Lucy died on Monday at 8.45am in West Boulevard, in Quinton, a suburb of Birmingham. She suffered serious injuries and died a short time later. The driver stayed at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.
West Midlands Police say it happened between Barnes Hill and Quinton Road West and that they are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their investigation, especially if they have dashcam footage. Officers can be contacted via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting log 857 of 24/6/24, and by emailing [email protected].
