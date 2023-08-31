The mother of suspended Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales has reportedly left hospital following her three-day hunger strike

Luis Rubiales’ mother has reportedly left hospital following a three-day hunger strike over her son’s treatment during the ‘Kissgate scandal’. The Spanish FA boss was suspended by FIFA for 90 days after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney earlier this month.

The 72-year-old Angeles Bejar was given permission late on Wednesday night to leave Santa Ana Hospital in Motril near Malaga, the Daily Mail reports. Father Antonio, a Parish priest, told Spanish media on Wednesday that Bejar was admitted to hospital around the same time she was scheduled to publicly address her hunger strike.

Antonio said: “Angeles has got worse and so they have had to take her to hospital as a matter of urgency.

“She was very poorly and already had a lot of problems but she took a turn for the worse and suffered a panic attack, saying she felt very anguished and dizzy and very strange.”

The priest revealed Bejar still ‘wasn’t eating’ around the time of her hospitalisation and had stuck to water and isotonic drinks. It is believed she was accompanied out of the hopsital by her son on Wednesday night.

Bejar declared a hunger strike on Monday because of the “inhuman hunt” against her son. The 46-year-old was seen grabbing Ms Hermoso before he kissed her on the lips during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 win over England last Sunday in Australia. He later joked that he would “take the team to Ibiza” and marry Hermoso there.

Mr Rubiales, who has refused to resign, made an attempt to apologise, saying his actions had no “ill intentions” and happened in a “moment of the highest exuberance.