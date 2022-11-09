A police officer was struck and injured by the vehicle after a rolling roadblock was put in place due to a person being in the road

A lorry has crashed on the M25 and several junctions of the motorway are closed as Just Stop Oil protesters continue climbing on gantries above the road for a third day.

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after the lorry crashed while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.

A police officer was struck and injured by the vehicle after a rolling roadblock was put in place due to a person being in the road. Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning (9 November), has led to road closures between Junction 26 and Junction 27 clockwise.

The force has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear.

It said: “We’re currently responding to an incident and a subsequent lorry collision on the M25.”

Meanwhile Just Stop Oil said around 10 of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in “multiple locations” on the M25 from 6.30am on Wednesday, in the third consecutive day of protests on the UK’s busiest motorway. On Tuesday (8 November), 15 protesters climbed gantries on the M25 and disrupted traffic at nine locations.

They have been joined by activists from Animal Rebellion, a group campaigning for “a plant-based food system”.

Officers were also at Junction 30 of the M25, where one Just Stop Oil protester had climbed a gantry, while one person was stopped.

Police warned the action would cause disruption to traffic in the area. Surrey Police have confirmed one protester was on a gantry near Junction 8 on the motorway.

The force said: “Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been all week.”

The M25 is closed between Junctions 7 and 8 clockwise. Kent Police said officers are responding to a report of protesters close to Junction 4.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “We’re ready to respond to any protest activity on #M25 with partner forces again today. We know this disruption is incredibly frustrating for the public. We will act as swiftly as possible to remove any individuals intent on obstructing the road and get traffic moving again.”

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere. This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project.

“Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow and the next day, and the next day after that, and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.”

Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged, and officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.