The family of a teenage girl who died in a motorway collision this week have paid a heartbreaking tribute to ‘a sweet soul who laughed and danced her way through life.’

The collision, which involved a Seat Ibiza, happened just after 3.30am on Wednesday. A 17-year-old girl was killed and three teenagers remain in hospital.

Demi-Leigh Davies, 17, from Darwen in Lancashire, who was a passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital. The other people in the car were a 17-year-old male driver and his female 17 and 19-year-old passengers.

In a tribute Demi’s family said: “Our beautiful angel has been taken from us far too soon. Demi’s smile lit up any room she entered and left a lasting impression. Once you met Demi, you didn't forget Demi - a sweet soul who laughed and danced her way through life.

Demi-Leigh Davies, 17, who died in a motorway crash this week Picture released by Lancashire Police | Picture released by Lancashire Police

“Her happy, bubbly, caring nature shone through to anyone she met and lifted their spirits immediately. Words cannot truly express the pain we are all going through knowing we will never see her beautiful face or hearing her infectious laugh again. Although Demi has been taken from us, the memories we all have will live forever.

“A daughter, big sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin who will be loved and greatly missed. Dance your way to heaven Demz. Forever 17 xoxo”

Police still want to hear from anyone who knows anything about the accident, which appened on the M65 near Burnley in Lancashire, or who may have dashcam footage.

Det Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “My heart goes out to Demi’s loved ones and all those affected by this appalling incident. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and I would appeal for anyone with information or footage such as dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0123 of Wednesday, October 2 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]