Madeleine McCann investigators to search reservoir in Portugal

Police officers who are investigating the disappearance of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann are set to search a reservoir in Portugal.

Sky News has reported that officials will begin work tomorrow (Tuesday 23 May) at the Arade dam, which 50km from where then three-year-old Madeleine went missing in Praia da Luz, Algarve, just over 16 years ago on 3 May 2007. British police will also be present during the search, according to Portuguese media reports.

Madeleine McCann, who would now be 20-years-old, has been missing for 16 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is said to be German police who have requested for the search of the reservoir, as it is allegedly a site that suspect Christian Brueckner would visit. Brueckner has always denied involvement in Madeleine's disappearance, but he has been a main suspect in the case for the last year. He is currently in prison for the rape of a woman in the same area of Portugal were Madeleine went missing but he has not been charged with any crime related to the youngster's disappearance.

Police in Portugal are expected to start closing off roads leading to the dam, which is near the town of Silves in southern Portugal, later today (Monday 22 May) ahead of the official start of the search tomorrow, reports the Daily Mail. Scotland Yard detectives are understood to have travelled to the area with a 'watching brief.' German police are set to arrive later, having received permission to search the 'area of interest' that Brueckner reportedly called his 'little paradise'. The search will last at least two days, and may also be longer depending on whether anything is found.

The dam was searched previously in the early days of the investigation into the tot's disappearance on at least two occasions in 2008. At the time, Lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia paid thousands of pounds for the private search at the dam as he said he was convinced that the huge expanse of water was "the perfect hiding place" for an abductor to conceal a body, according to the Evening Standard. He added that underworld contacts told him Madeleine was raped, murdered and then her body was dumped there within 48 hours of her disappearance.

He also said he believed the abductor killed the child, weighed down her body and then threw it from a pumping tower into the murky water beneath. Two bags containing small bones were then found during the second 2008 search of the dam after divers earlier recovered several lengths of cord, some plastic tape and a single white cotton sock. The discovery was subsequently ruled out by Potugese police, however, as it was determined that the bones could not be human due to their size.

Advertisement

Advertisement