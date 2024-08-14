Man dies in hospital after ‘medical incident onsite’ at Boomtown Fair festival

The tragedy happened at the Boomtown Fair Festival | Boomtown Fair

A man in his 20s has died in hospital following a “reported medical incident onsite” at Boomtown Fair music festival, police said.

The man was transferred to a hospital in Winchester following the incident, which took place on Saturday, and was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary told the PA news agency: “Police were notified of a reported medical incident onsite at Boomtown Fair which occurred between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday August 10.

“A man in his 20s was transferred to Royal Hampshire County Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday August 11.”

Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The five-day festival on Matterley Estate in Hampshire saw performances from the likes of rapper Ghetts, rock band Pendulum and Mercury Prize-winning band Ezra Collective and came to an end on Sunday night.