At least one person has died and 60 injured after a popular tourist attraction in China malfunctioned - which reportedly sent passengers shooting backwards.

The incident occurred on the Detian Waterfall in Guangxi, Southern China. The waterfall, which sits between the Chinese-Vietnamese border, contains an attraction known as the ‘Magic Carpet’, which sees tourists sit on a conveyor belt taking them up the hill as they take in the breathtaking views.

However, on Saturday (10 August) as the ride began moving backwards, resulting in people reportedly tumbling down the hill and ultimately crashing into each other. The management of the site has since expressed its “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of the individual who sadly passed away and those injured, the Channel News Asia reports.

Local authorities responded to the incident immediately and have since started an investigation into the malfunction, as well as offering assistance to the injured passengers and their families. According to Channel News Asia, a statement on their findings will be released in due course.

One person who witnessed the incident told the Global Times: “It suddenly stopped and started sliding down. The crowd in front and behind collided due to inertia and piled up together. The safety panels on both sides were also broken at that time."

The social media accounts of the tourist attraction confirmed the closure of the ride on Saturday evening. They stated that due to inspection of the site and its equipment, it would remain closed from Sunday. No date has been provided yet as to when it may reopen. Tourists who have purchased tickets online would be eligible for a refund through the ticketing platform they purchased from, Global Times reports.