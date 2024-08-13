Brit tourist, 56, left needing stitches and 'collapses from pain' after man attacks him with bottle hours after arriving at hotel in Tunisia
Patrick Donohoe, 56, was attacked by boozed-up Brit at the three-star El Mouradi Club Selima resort. Patrick told The Scottish Sun: “We heard screams outside our room.
“I opened the door and I was met with a bottle to my face and the man kept hitting me with it. I collapsed from the pain. There was blood everywhere. I couldn’t stop crying. We were terrified.”
The coach driver, who was on a week’s £1,000 all-inclusive break with wife Lynn McFadyen, 53. The couple, of Cambuslang, near Glasgow, were in bed after enjoying their first day when the brute assaulted Patrick.
Police were called who then took him to a station. Patrick told The Scottish Sun: “The man who battered me was there. He was saying sorry, that he’d been too drunk. He told me the police would throw him in jail if I didn’t comply.
“The police told me to sign a statement in Arabic confirming I was happy with his apology. I just wanted home.” According to the paper, the pair spent the rest of their trip “hiding scared” in their room and flew home a day early, cutting their holiday short due to the incident. The Scottish Sun reports that it has contacted the hotel for comment.
