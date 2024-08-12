Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave shop security guard successfully disarmed a knifeman during a terrifying attack on an 11-year-old girl in popular London's Leicester Square.

The guard, identified as Abdullah, intervened just in time, potentially preventing further tragedy in the busy tourist hotspot on Monday (August 12). Abdullah, 29, who works at the TWG Tea shop in the square, recounted the harrowing moment to the PA news agency.

“I heard a scream, and saw a man, probably in his mid-30s, stabbing a child. I jumped on him, grabbed the hand with the knife, and took him down to the floor. I managed to take the knife away from him,” he said, adding: “A few more people joined in, and we held him until the police arrived, which took about three to four minutes. They then took him into custody.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the suspect, believed to be the only individual involved, was arrested at the scene. Two victims, a 34-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter, were taken to a major trauma centre, Metropolitan Police said. While the girl’s injuries will require hospital treatment, they are not considered life-threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police have said that there is no indication that the incident was terror-related. It is still unclear whether the suspect was known to the victims.

Abdullah and his colleagues provided first aid to the young girl before emergency services arrived. Reflecting on his actions, Abdullah said: “I just saw a kid getting stabbed, and I tried to save her. It’s my duty to help.”

Leicester Square, a major attraction that draws an estimated 2.5 million visitors each week, was cordoned off by police following the incident. The crime scene, including the entrance to the TWG Tea shop near the Lego and M&Ms stores, remained sealed as officers continued their investigation.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody. We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital, and we await an update on their condition.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 11.36 am on Monday, August 12, to reports of a stabbing at Leicester Square. We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and members of our tactical response unit. We treated a child and an adult at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”