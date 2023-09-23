Man in his 40s taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog, believed to be XL Bully
A man in southeast, London, has been taken to hospital after being injured by a dog
A man in his 40s has been taken to a hospital after being bitten by a dog, believed to be an XL Bully. According to Sky News, “The attack happened to a man in his 40s on Friday in southeast London. He was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm. The owner of the dog left the scene before police arrived.”
It is believed at this time that the dog is a grey-coloured XL Bully. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made but police enquiries are continuing.
On Thursday, South Yorkshire police officers were alerted to a dog attack in Stocksbridge, Sheffield. The force said: We received a call reporting an XL Bully attacking another dog on Labernum Grove in Sheffield. It is believed the dog escaped from its home and attacked an innocent dog being walked along the street.
“The owner attempted to intervene, and suffered significant injuries, requiring hospital treatment.”
Rishi Sunak, the prime minister has pledged to ban the American XL Bully dog by the end of the year and said: “These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”