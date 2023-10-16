One person has been left with serious injuries after a bus crashed into a shop near Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten people were taken to the hospital, with one seriously injured, after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester on Monday afternoon (October 16). Emergency services were called to Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre after a bus crashed into the building at around 1pm.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “Four ambulances, two senior paramedics, a cycle responder, an operational commander and the hazardous area response team responded to the scene after it was reported the vehicle had driven into a building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One patient with serious injuries was quickly conveyed to the hospital. Ten others were assessed, with nine taken to hospital. We wish all those involved a full and swift recovery." The extent of their injuries, however, is not known.

A bus has crashed into a shop in Manchester. (ManchesterWorld)