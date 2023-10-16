Manchester bus crash: One seriously injured after bus crashes into city centre shop near Piccadilly Circus
One person has been left with serious injuries after a bus crashed into a shop near Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre.
Ten people were taken to the hospital, with one seriously injured, after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester on Monday afternoon (October 16). Emergency services were called to Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre after a bus crashed into the building at around 1pm.
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “Four ambulances, two senior paramedics, a cycle responder, an operational commander and the hazardous area response team responded to the scene after it was reported the vehicle had driven into a building.
“One patient with serious injuries was quickly conveyed to the hospital. Ten others were assessed, with nine taken to hospital. We wish all those involved a full and swift recovery." The extent of their injuries, however, is not known.
Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said road closures in the area were in place whilst emergency services remained at the scene dealing with the collision. Members of the public were also advised to avoid the area whilst investigations were ongoing.