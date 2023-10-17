A bus crash in Manchester which occurred during the lunchtime rush in the city centre has left multiple people injured with one woman fighting for her life

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the single decker crashed into a row of shops at the base of City Tower, a 3-storey building in Manchester, with police, fire crews and ambulances descending.

The driver, a 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It’s believed that the casualties were pedestrians outside the premises who were hit. A witness also said on social media that the bus first hit pedestrians before it stopped with pictures showing a cordon around the bus.

Shattered glass can be seen strewn on the floor while white tents have been erected by the emergency services at the scene. One casualty can been seen sitting down wrapped in a foil blanket as they receive treatment.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 1pm today (Monday 16 October) police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

"Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.