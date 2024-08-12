Migrant Channel crossings top 18,000 for year so far amid two more deaths

This is 13% higher than this time last year (16,170) but 3% lower than the total at this stage in 2022 (18,978).
The highest number of arrivals recorded in a single day so far this year was 882 on June 18, with the second highest logged on May 1 (711), both under the previous government prior to the general election.
The Home Office said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.
“The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new border security command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”
