Thousands of counter protesters take part in anti-racism demonstrations following far-right riots
Counter demonstrations were held in areas such as Birmingham, Middlesbrough, Walthamstow and Sheffield. Protesters carried signs and placards emblazoned with slogans such as “stamp out Islamophobia” and “no to racism”.
Rumours of widespread far-right protests, which were sparked in the aftermath of the Southport stabbings, failed to materialise as counter protesters turned out in numbers instead. There had been fears from police chiefs that more than 35 locations were attempting to be targeted on Wednesday evening by far-right demonstrators.
The anti-racism protesters went ahead with little to no trouble with demonstrators, however a group of around 50 people gathered in Croydon, south London had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption & fuel disorder”. The Met Police said that eight of those people were arrested for “assaulting emergency workers, possession of offensive weapons and other offences”, adding: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure anti-social behaviour.”
Avon and Somerset said that one arrest was made at a “largely peaceful” protest in Bristol after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle. While most counter protests were unmatched, opposing groups faced off against each other in Aldershot on Wednesday evening.
Groups were separated by police, with one side shouting “stop the boats” and other anti-immigration slogans and the other seen holding banners and posters with anti-racism slogans on them. Northamptonshire Police said that three people had been arrested for public order offences but that no members of the public or police officers were injured.
