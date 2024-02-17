Police are looking for Libby Mak, 13, who has been reported missing in Bournemouth Picture: Dorset Police

Police say it is "out of character" for a 13-year-old girl to have gone missing.

An alert has been issued to find Libby Mak, 13, who has been reported missing in Bournemouth and officers say they need information. Libby was last seen in the Throop Road area of the town at around 2am today (Saturday, February 17). She is 5ft 6in, slim, and has dark brown hair. It is not known what she is wearing.

Inspector Craig Tiernan, of Dorset Police, said: “Libby’s disappearance is out of character and due to her young age, we need to find her as soon as possible. I am appealing to anyone who has seen her since the last sighting to contact Dorset Police urgently. Finally, if you see this appeal Libby – please contact us or your family as we need to make sure that you are all right.”