Missing girl: Police alert over 13-year-old Libby Mak from Bournemouth
Police say it is "out of character" for a 13-year-old girl to have gone missing.
An alert has been issued to find Libby Mak, 13, who has been reported missing in Bournemouth and officers say they need information. Libby was last seen in the Throop Road area of the town at around 2am today (Saturday, February 17). She is 5ft 6in, slim, and has dark brown hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inspector Craig Tiernan, of Dorset Police, said: “Libby’s disappearance is out of character and due to her young age, we need to find her as soon as possible. I am appealing to anyone who has seen her since the last sighting to contact Dorset Police urgently. Finally, if you see this appeal Libby – please contact us or your family as we need to make sure that you are all right.”
Anyone with information about or knowledge of Libby's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 17:119.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.