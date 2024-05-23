The mother of Jake Jones, pictured, has issued a desperate plea to find her son after he fell into the River Wye at Chepstow on Monday Picture: Gloucestershire Police

The mum of a man missing after he fell in the River Wye is appealing for people to look for him

The mum of a man who is missing after falling into a river has issued a desperate plea for people to keep a look out for her son.

Jake Jones, 20, from Sedbury in Chepstow, fell into the River Wye on Monday evening at about 6pm. Emergency services, including the coastguard and Severn Area Rescue Association, have joined searches for him, on the river banks and in the water.

Jake's mother Louise Jones said: “Unfortunately Jake has still not been found. We are devastated and heartbroken and we are asking everyone to be vigilant and keep a look out for our boy. We would like to thank all the emergency services for their ongoing support."

Investigating officers from Gloucestershire Police want to hear from anyone in the area between 5pm and 6.30pm on Monday and who may have information which could assist them. They are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on a boat or saw a boat during this time. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward and, quoting incident 351 of May 20, either call Gloucestershire Police on 101, or give information using the form on this link.

