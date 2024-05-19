The River Tyne at Ovingham, where a teenager died after getting into difficulty Picture: Google

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne

A 14-year-old boy has died and a 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty in a river.

Northumbria Police were called at 3.30pm on Saturday due to concerns for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the River Tyne near the bridge at Ovingham.

Emergency services were immediately sent out and one of the boys, aged 13, was rescued from the water. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was later found in the water following a search and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.