Confirmed DNA from the Panthera genus may prove a big cat is out there - somewhere

In the shadows of Britain's picturesque countryside, tales of mysterious beasts lurk.

While the rolling hills and verdant landscapes seem to belong to a world of quaint tranquillity, beneath the surface lie whispers of something more primal – big cats.

Despite being devoid of any (known) native populations of lions, tigers or leopards, the UK has become an unlikely stage for encounters with these majestic predators.

Fuelled by a proliferation of zoos, vast expanses of rural terrain and a rich tapestry of folklore, reports of big cat sightings have punctuated the British landscape for decades.

And now, an undisclosed Cumbrian hill farm has become the site of the first confirmed identification of big cat DNA retrieved from a carcass, with DNA of the Panthera genus found following an analysis carried out at the University of Warwick.

Following the discovery, speculation has arisen regarding whether it proves the presence of a single, large cat in the Lake District, or hints at the possibility of multiple big cats prowling the British countryside.

Below, we’ve recounted five notable examples of big cat sighting reports from across the UK over the past months and years.

The Beast of Bodmin Moor

Nestled in the rugged terrain of Cornwall, Bodmin Moor has earned notoriety as the stomping ground of a phantom predator dubbed the "Beast of Bodmin."

Since the 1970s, reports of large, black cats prowling the misty moors have persisted, with witnesses describing encounters with a sleek, panther-like creature.

Livestock mutilations and eerie growls have been attributed to its elusive presence., but despite extensive searches by authorities (in 1995, the British government conducted an official investigation) and fervent debates among cryptozoologists, concrete evidence remains elusive, leaving the legend of the Beast to haunt the moors.

Somewhat humorously, when a skull discovered in the River Fowey was presented as evidence of the big cat's presence, an examination by the Natural History Museum revealed it to be a portion of a leopard skin rug.

The Essex Lion Hoax

In 2012, the tranquil town of Clacton-on-Sea was thrust into the spotlight when reports emerged of a fearsome lion on the loose.

Panic gripped the community as residents claimed sightings of the purported beast, prompting a massive police operation and widespread media frenzy.

However, as helicopters scoured the skies and armed officers patrolled the streets, the truth behind the Essex Lion began to unravel - what initially appeared to be a genuine threat turned out to be a hoax, with authorities uncovering a life-sized toy lion abandoned in a field.

The Cumbrian Panther

In 2009, residents of Cumbria were left startled when a large black cat, resembling a panther, was reportedly sighted near the village of Stainton.

Witnesses reported seeing the creature prowling through fields and disappearing into the surrounding woodland. Police launched a search operation, but the feline remained elusive.

Sceptics have pointed to factors such as the misidentification of domestic cats, exaggeration or even deliberate hoaxes as possible explanations for the reported sightings.

But just this week, an undisclosed Cumbrian hill farm became the site of the first confirmed identification of big cat DNA retrieved from a carcass.

The Surrey Puma

Surrey, known for its affluent suburbs and picturesque countryside, became the focal point of big cat speculation in 2019, when residents reported sightings of a large cat resembling a puma in gardens, fields and on quiet country lanes.

Footage captured on CCTV cameras further fuelled speculation, prompting authorities to investigate the claims. But despite extensive searches, no definitive evidence proving the existence of the Surrey Puma has been found.

While some experts suggest the sightings could have been attributed to exotic pet escapes, others remain sceptical.

The Highland Tiger

Scotland's rugged landscapes have long been associated with tales of mythical creatures, but in 2018, the sighting of a real-life big cat sent shockwaves through the Highlands when a farmer near Inverness reported seeing a large, sandy-coloured cat resembling a tiger.

The sighting, coupled with reports of paw prints being discovered nearby, reignited speculation about the presence of exotic predators in Scotland's wilderness.