A desperate wife is pleading for her husband to return home after he has not been seen for a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A heartbroken wife is pleading for her missing husband to return - after he has been gone for more than a week.

Paul Baker was last seen by his family in West Avenue, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire on Saturday, January 13 and reported missing the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicestershire Police say the 52-year-old, from nearby Asfordby, was spotted on CCTV outside Sainsburys in Melton shortly before 5pm on the day he was last seen. He was wearing a grey hooded top and carrying a rucksack with possibly a sleeping bag attached at the base.

Paul Baker, who has gone missing from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, and the last sighting of him outside a Sainsbury's Picture supplied by Leicestershire Police

His wife, Rachel Baker, 50, said: “Paul, if you see this, please just come home. All I want to do is give you a big hug. I miss you so much, as does our Gabs. Our dogs – Darcy and Betty – miss you too. If I say your name, they get up. We all want you back.

“I know you love the outdoors, but we’re all worried about you, especially as it’s so cold at the minute. I need to know that you’re eating properly. I love you so much and I won’t stop looking for you until I find you. It doesn’t matter why you left – please come home so we can continue our lives together.”

Read More Police launch new appeal over information regarding Cambridgeshire man missing during Ben Nevis trip

Paul is slim and 5ft 6in, with receding mousey-grey hair and stubble. When his family last saw him, he was wearing jeans and possibly a long Parka style jacket.