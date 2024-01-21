Police in Scotland have renewed their appeals for information regarding missing climber Ben Nevis, who disappeared during a trip to Ben Nevis in 2023.

One year after Harvey Christian disappeared during a trip to climb Ben Nevis, police have launched a renewed appeal for information. The 42-year-old embarked on the journey to the Scottish mountain on January 27 last year, intending to ascend the UK's tallest peak. However, it remains uncertain whether he completed the climb before his disappearance.

Harvey, described as 6ft2 with a heavy build and fair hair, failed to return home to Cambridgeshire after the planned trip, prompting his family to report him missing. His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was later discovered parked in a layby in Glen Nevis.

Despite extensive searches conducted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter, Harvey's whereabouts remain unknown. Inspector Katy Duncan stressed the urgency of finding him to provide much-needed answers for his family and friends.

His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre, and Inspector Duncan urged anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey walking in that area around this time last year to come forward. Additionally, individuals who were walking or climbing in the vicinity and noticed anything suggesting Harvey's presence are encouraged to share this information with the police.

“Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much-needed answers for his family and friends", Inspector Katy Duncan said. "His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to police.”