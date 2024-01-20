US prosecutors succeed in returning two artworks stolen by Nazis to the heirs of Fritz Grunbaum, a Holocaust victim and Jewish art collector

Two pieces of art originally owned by Jewish collector Fritz Grunbaum (inset) that were looted by the Nazi's have be repatriated to the relatives of the Holocaust victim (Credit: Getty/Canva)

US prosecutors have successfully repatriated two artworks, alleged to have been stolen by Nazis from Fritz Grunbaum, a Jewish performer and collector who fell victim to the Holocaust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this restitution success, prosecutors are still engaged in a legal battle in New York to recover a third piece by Austrian expressionist Egon Schiele, seized from a Chicago museum. Grunbaum's great-grandnephew, Timothy Reif, expressed gratitude, stating, “This is a victory for justice, and the memory of a brave artist, art collector, and opponent of Fascism. As the heirs of Fritz Grunbaum, we are gratified that this man who fought for what was right in his own time continues to make the world fairer.”