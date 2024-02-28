West Yorkshire Police have sent out the alert about two girls. Whitney Jones, 12, was last seen yesterday in Hemsworth, which is between Sheffield and Leeds. Police say she is of a medium build, has bright red hair and was last seen wearing a school uniform, Nike trainers and a Jack Wills jumper. Any who knows where she is has been asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number 638 of 27/02/24.