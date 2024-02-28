Missing people: West Yorkshire Police are looking for teenagers Whitney Jones and Lydia Moore
Police are looking for two missing teenage girls.
West Yorkshire Police have sent out the alert about two girls. Whitney Jones, 12, was last seen yesterday in Hemsworth, which is between Sheffield and Leeds. Police say she is of a medium build, has bright red hair and was last seen wearing a school uniform, Nike trainers and a Jack Wills jumper. Any who knows where she is has been asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number 638 of 27/02/24.
Whitney may be with another missing teenager, Lydia Moore. She is 14 and was last seen in the Hemsworth and Pontefract area yesterday. She is of a medium build with dark brown hair, and wore a black Nike hoody, black leggings and a pink Zavetti coat when last seen. Anyone with information about Lydia can call 101 and quote 651 # missing.
