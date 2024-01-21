Missing teenager: Tasnim has not been seen for 24 hours after going missing in Dunstable Bedfordshire
Police want the public to look out for missing teenager Tasnim, who has not been seen since Saturday
Police have issued an alert after a teenage girl went missing.
They say they are concerned about Tasnim, 17, who has been missing from Dunstable in Bedfordshire since about 2pm on Saturday.
She has long curly black hair and police say was wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers and had a black Nike backpack with her. Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 448 of 20 January.
