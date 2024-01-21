Police want the public to look out for missing teenager Tasnim, who has not been seen since Saturday

Police have issued an alert after a teenage girl went missing.

They say they are concerned about Tasnim, 17, who has been missing from Dunstable in Bedfordshire since about 2pm on Saturday.

