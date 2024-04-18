Fourteen-year-old Tia Downes was reported missing on Wednesday night at 9pm after she did not come back to her home in Leicester.

Officers say they have been carrying out enquiries overnight to locate Tia and are appealing for the public’s help. sheShe is about 5ft 9in, slim, and has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white tracksuit bottoms with a green tie dye print, khaki green top and a pink bag. Anyone who has seen Tia or knows where she is can call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 675 of 17 April.