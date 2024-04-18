Michael Donovan

Michael Donovan, the kidnapper of Yorkshire schoolgirl Shannon Matthews, has died from cancer.

Shannon was only nine years old when she disappeared from outside her school in Dewsbury Moor in February 2008, only to turn up 24 days later, hidden in Donovan’s home, less than a mile away in Batley Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donovan and Shannon’s mother, Karen Matthews, were later jailed after a court heard that they planned the whole disappearance in an attempt to claim a cash reward.

Donovan, 54, was pronounced dead yesterday (Tuesday) after being diagnosed with stage three throat cancer earlier this year.