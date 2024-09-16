Modern teens are unable to boil a egg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today’s young adults have never used an iron, booked a doctor’s appointment, set up a direct debit, cleaned an oven or even boiled an egg – a new study of Gen Z’s parents has found.

Today’s university ready teens are ill-equipped to deal with the real world, according to their own parents – with more than a quarter (26 per cent) still unable to boil an egg.

Almost half (43 percent) would struggle to put a wash on, while 48 percent have never paid a bill, 44 percent would have no idea what to cook if asked to make a meal and 27 percent wouldn’t even know how to make a doctor’s appointment if they were unwell.

The survey of 2,000 parents, found opening a bank account (40 percent), taking out the bins out (27 percent), reading a train timetable (24 percent) and EVEN changing the bed sheets (22 percent) are skills many students are heading off to University without.

Overall, 61 per cent of parents think that their child is currently completely ill-equipped for life outside of the family home, with a further 47 percent believing that their child is in for a major awakening when they leave home.

Over half (56 per cent) are not sure how their child will cope on their own in the big bad world.

The key reason why kids are so sheltered is due to the internet, with almost half (46 percent) of parents believing social media has held their children back.

In fact, British teenagers ask their parents for help and advice an average of 13 times a day, with parents worrying so much that half (49 percent) wish they’d let their child do and learn more on their own as they were growing up.

Over half (52 per cent) say that their child is glued to their phone, with 38 percent blaming too much time spent playing games online.

Half of parents admit they do too much for their children, leading to four in ten (40 per cent) believing that their kids just don’t think about how to do stuff.

As a result, 56 percent say they were more capable and had more practical skills as a teen, than their teens do now.

The survey was conducted by blood glucose monitor Abbott Freestyle Libre 2, which automatically reads blood sugar levels, for diabetic teens and adults.

Neil Harris, divisional vice president West Europe for Abbott’s Diabetes Care business, which commissioned the study said: “It can be an anxious time when your teen is ready to spread their wings, especially if you don’t feel they are well equipped to take on the realities of the world in front of them.

“But for parents with children living with a chronic condition, where there are daily things their kids need to think about to maintain good health, these anxieties can multiply.”

When it comes to those who are flying the nest this month for university, 48 percent of parents admit their child is currently completely unequipped, so much so that 38 per cent secretly hope that their offspring will get a shock and learn some harsh life lessons.

Eight in ten (82 percent) wish their child was more capable and helpful, so four in ten (40 percent) were able to worry about their youngsters less.

Despite all the worries and woes, half (49 percent) say their relationship with their child is better than the one they had with their parents when they were the same age, with 41 percent agreeing that the stereotype of teenagers shouting “I hate you” at the top of their voice is outdated.

TASKS BRITISH TEENS HAVE NEVER UNDERTAKEN / COULD NOT DO, ACCORDING TO PARENTS:

Set up car insurance – 60% Set up a direct debit – 54% Set up a TV Licence – 54% Clean the oven – 51% Sign up to the electoral register – 51% Pay a household bill – 48% Iron - 46% Do their laundry – 43% Book a doctor’s appointment – 40% Open a bank account – 40% Do a weekly shop – 40% Make a ‘spag bol’ – 34% Take out the bins – 27% Boil an egg – 26% Fold the laundry – 24% Read the train timetable – 24% Change their bed sheets – 22% Put away and hang up clothes – 21% Clean out a pet’s hutch or cage – 19% Wash up after a meal – 19%