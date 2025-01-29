Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trading Standards are investigating Shein after a horrified mum discovered her kids' new pencil case hid a concealed KNIFE - that the brand bragged was sharp and ideal for teens.

Ann-Marie Bennett bought two stationery sets as presents for her two children before they went back to school in January. The 35-year-old school office worker paid £5 for both pencil cases, which contained various pens, a pencil sharpener and a rubber.

However, when the packages arrived, the mum-of-two was shocked to find a plastic flower that features a push switch that slides out a hidden one-inch blade secreted inside the item. Shockingly, Shein's website proclaims the blade as sharp and easy to carry and says it is ideal for teenagers - while proclaiming it safe even for three-year-olds.

Ann-Marie, who lives in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, immediately seized the pencil case from her eight-year-old daughter Alice's school bag, who had packed the item ready for class. The mum feared if her five-year-old daughter Abbie had played with the knife, she could have seriously injured herself. Ann-Marie felt so concerned that the item posed a risk of harming other children that she reported it to Trading Standards.

Ann-Marie Bennett with her daughters Alice, eight, and Abbie, five; and the concealed knives | Kennedy News and Media

Walsall Council's Trading Standards branded the item unacceptable for children and confirmed they would be investigating.

Ann-Marie said: “I was doing a big shop on Shein. The kids love pens and pencils and it was marketed at ages three to six. The sharpener looks just like a nice little flower but has a knife in it.

“I was so shocked, my heart was racing. My youngest is only five and she could've really hurt herself. It's really sharp, it's a proper blade. My other daughter had the same set in purple and the blade in her pencil case ready to take to school. If they'd taken it to school, that would've been horrific. You just don't expect a pencil sharpener to be a blade.”

Ann-Marie believes the item should be removed from Shein's website before a serious injury occurs, though it has been listed as sold out for more than a week.

The item is listed as a seven-piece stationery set containing a cartoon cute ballpoint pen, gel pen, pencil, eraser, and mini pencil sharpener that is ideal for teenagers and students. However images that only appear on the listing when scrolling show the knife, and brag that it features sharp knife edge and easy to carry.

Ann-Marie said: “I presumed it would be a normal pencil sharpener - not a knife. It should be clearer that it contains this. And it shouldn't be marketed towards three to six-year-olds. They should be taken off the website before an injury happens. They're really sharp. It frightened me. I just want to tell other parents to be careful what you're buying.”

When Trading Standards were contacted, a Walsall Council spokesperson said: “It's unacceptable that an item like this is being sold for children, the safety of our residents is our priority so we will investigate the matter accordingly.”

After Shein were told about the blade on Wednesday, the item remained featured on their website and the brand declined to comment as the customer hadn't reported it to them.

Shein is a global shopping platform that has risen to prominence in recent years for its inexpensive clothing, accessories, makeup, shoes, bags, and other fashion items. Shein is Chinese but mainly targets Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East.