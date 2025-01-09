Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum has issued a warning over eye drops after claiming her tot almost died - simply after licking a droplet of Optrex eye drops that rolled down his cheek.

Katelyn Clement rushed her son Milo Nicholson to hospital when the five-year-old reportedly suffered an allergic reaction to Optrex antibacterial eye drops. The 25-year-old was giving Milo his second dose of eye drops when a tiny droplet dripped down his cheek and into his mouth. Within minutes, Katelyn said Milo began uncontrollably coughing and soon became unable to breathe. The mum-of-two, who lives in Swansea, Wales, rushed Milo to hospital where doctors told her he'd suffered a severe allergic reaction to the eye drops.

Katelyn said she feared for her son's life as he dropped in and out of consciousness due to his swollen throat. After researching the ingredients of Optrex's eye drops, Katelyn was horrified to discover the product contained chloramphenicol - an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections. According to the NHS website, you should seek emergency treatment if your child swallows chloramphenicol ointment or drops. Warnings are included on the Optrex packaging about allergic reactions to ingredients within the product. But Katelyn believes Optrex should review the product's ingredients to prevent further dangerous incidents.

Katelyn Clement, 25, with her son Milo Nicholson, five | Kennedy News and Media

Optrex said it was sorry to hear about the incident but explained that all their products come with warnings and said that as it was medication, it is important that the usage instructions are followed.

Katelyn said: “Milo had what seemed to be conjunctivitis in his right eye. The pharmacy prescribed me Optrex. I gave Milo the first dose in the eye and that was fine. I hadn't used Optrex on him before. Then when we were doing the second dose a couple of hours later, the drop rolled down his cheek and into the corner of his mouth. His automatic reaction was to lick it. Then within minutes he started coughing. I thought he had a tickly cough so got him a drink.

“But then he wouldn't stop coughing and kept saying there was something stuck in his throat. He was coughing to the point where he was throwing up and wasn't able to breathe. I took him out to the garden to get some fresh air and I could see he was starting to get weak. He went pale and lethargic.”

Katelyn rushed Milo to A&E where doctors told her his airways were closing due to swelling in his throat.

Katelyn said: “He was delirious. It was really frightening. He was going in and out of consciousness. I just thought the worst. I didn't know whether it was going to be catastrophic. I knew allergic reactions could be fatal. It's every mother's worst nightmare. I wouldn't wish it upon any parent.

“The doctors questioned if he'd had anything different that day and I said the only thing different I can think of is the Optrex. I told them a drop had rolled down Milo's cheek and he'd licked it. The doctors said they'd never seen a case like it where someone has had such a severe reaction to eye drops. So they definitely put it down to the eye drops that Milo had had an allergic reaction to.”

After administering a strong dose of antihistamine, Milo was able to go home and Katelyn began researching the ingredients of the Optrex product.

Kennedy News and Media

Katelyn said: “I searched every ingredient in there and came across chloramphenicol and it was awful. I couldn't believe they could put this in something prescribed to children. I think Milo had an allergic reaction to chloramphenicol. Milo fitted all the side effects. I don't want this to happen to anyone else's child because from licking one drop he had a reaction like that. If that happened to a newborn, it would've been fatal. I think Optrex should remove chloramphenicol from their products. It's very dangerous. I would urge all parents to be wary of this product.”

A spokesperson for Reckitt, which manufactures Optrex, said: “We are deeply sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident involving Ms Clement's son. The safety and well-being of our consumers is our highest priority, and we take such reports very seriously. All our products are thoroughly tested and should be used in accordance with their usage instructions including in respect of any warnings indicated. However, as with any medicine, allergic reactions can occur. It is important that the usage instructions are followed to ensure the product's effectiveness and safe use.

“We welcome Ms Clement and any other concerned parents to reach out to us directly with any questions or concerns they may have.”