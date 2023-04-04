For the curious.
Netherlands train crash: one dead and at least 30 injured after carriages derail from collision

The train, carrying about 60 people, reportedly collided with leftover construction equipment on the tracks

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
2 minutes ago

One person has been killed and dozens injured after a passenger train carrying about 60 people derailed in the south of the Netherlands, Dutch emergency services said.

The incident happened at around 3.25am local time (2.25am BST) today (Tuesday 4 April) at Voorschoten, about five miles north of The Hague.

It was reportedly caused by leftover construction equipment on the tracks, although an investigation into the incident is now underway to confirm further details.

Images from the scene show a front carriage derailed and ploughed into a field, while a second derailed carriage landed on its side.

A third carriage remained upright and a fourth caught fire, the ANP news agency said.

Ambulance services, including a trauma helicopter, rushed to the scene to take the most seriously injured passengers to hospital. It was not immediately clear how serious their injuries were.

The incident happened at Voorschoten, about five miles north of The Hague. (Image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

Hollands Midden emergency services said: “At least 30 people were injured and are being treated at the spot. The seriously injured are being taken to hospital, while 11 are at homes of nearby residents. Specialists are working to secure the train.”

An unidentified witness told the local Omroep West television news: “We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out. We couldn’t initially get out of the train because there was no electricity.”

Dutch Railways said that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the collision.

