Newsreader Amanda Hanson has died at the age of 38 following complications from medical emergency

Television news anchor Amanda Hanson has tragically passed away at the age of 38 following complications from a medical emergency. The Tennessee TV station Memphis station Action News 5 posted a tribute to her and said: "Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk.

"She worked tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You may have even seen her step in front of the camera to bring you unparalleled breaking news coverage.

"Amanda’s infectious energy, unwavering dedication to our team, and innovative spirit propelled us to new heights. As a key member of the news management team, she served as a close advisor on all things digital, especially excelling in social media. Notably, Amanda pursued her master’s degree in strategic communications in 2020, sharing and experimenting with her newfound knowledge always to the benefit of our team.

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person. Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest.

She was 38 years old."