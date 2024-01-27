Newsreader Amanda Hanson has died at the age of 38 following complications from medical emergency
Television news anchor Amanda Hanson has tragically passed away at the age of 38 following complications from a medical emergency. The Tennessee TV station Memphis station Action News 5 posted a tribute to her and said: "Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk.
"She worked tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity.
"You may have even seen her step in front of the camera to bring you unparalleled breaking news coverage.
"Amanda’s infectious energy, unwavering dedication to our team, and innovative spirit propelled us to new heights. As a key member of the news management team, she served as a close advisor on all things digital, especially excelling in social media. Notably, Amanda pursued her master’s degree in strategic communications in 2020, sharing and experimenting with her newfound knowledge always to the benefit of our team.
"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person. Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest.
She was 38 years old."
The New York Post reported that “K8 News- a local Arkansas TV station where Hanson had worked from 2010 to 2015 and then again from 2018 to 2021 -revealed that she suffered from a ‘medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications.’ Amanda Harrison was recently married to husband Darren Niedermyer and her nickname was ‘Dancin’ Hanson.’ for celebrating Friday mornings with on air dance parties when she worked at KAIT as a K8 news anchor in Arkansas. Her former K8 colleague Justin Logan said: “I’m heartbroken to share that my dear friend, longtime colleague and Dance Party Friday Buddy, Amanda Hanson has died.” He went on to say “Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.” Justin Logan ended his tribute by saying “I know her location. She’s in heaven dancing with Jesus and watching over all of us. I love and miss you, Amanda. Thank you for being a friend.”
