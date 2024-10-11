Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Lights have lit up the skies with bright pink hues visible across the country

Photos of the dazzling natural phenomenon, also known as aurora borealis, were captured across England.

The lights could be seen as far south as Kent, Hampshire and East Anglia, and were also spotted further north in Lancaster by Professor Jim Wild, 49, who captured the Northern Lights from his back garden.

Photo taken with permission from the X social media site @TractorWalking, of the Northern Lights on display in the skies over Cromer, Norfolk Picture: X/@TractorWalking/PA Wire | X/@TractorWalking/PA Wire

The academic, who researches the aurora and space weather at Lancaster University, told the PA news agency: “My research focuses on the physics of the connections between the Sun and the Earth. Over the years, I’ve been to the Arctic Circle several times to make measurements of the aurora, but it’s really special to see the northern lights from your back garden with your whole family.”

The Met Office said relatively clear skies were forecast for much of the UK, creating a “decent chance of visibility”.

The Northern Lights in Pevensey Bay, Sussex | Martin Stevens

A spokesman for the forecaster said there had been “more space weather events in recent months”, including the Northern Lights, because the sun was nearing the peak of its solar cycle.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said there was a chance of some visible auroras across parts of the UK on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday.

The auroras on Earth, which are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes but can spread south, are chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the Sun.

Northern Lights over Great Chart Church, Ashford, Kent Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The sun works on a cycle of around 11 years called the solar cycle – with peak sunspot activity on the surface of the Sun referred to as solar maximum. Sunspots give the potential for Earth-directed releases of large bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, which can lead to aurora visibility.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles. As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.