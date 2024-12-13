Nurse thought a blood clot was just her aching muscles - and could have died

Kennedy News and Media

A nurse claims she nearly died after blaming aching muscles and chest pain on working gruelling 12-hour shifts - that turned out to be a deadly blood clot caused by the contraceptive pill.

Chloe Mangan began taking the combined pill in August as a way to help combat her acne. The 25-year-old had struggled with skin issues since her teenage years and hoped the medication would boost her self-confidence. But around a month after first taking the contraception Chloe began experiencing pain in her legs, which she put down to working 12-hour shifts as a paediatric nurse. Soon after, during a night shift, Chloe began feeling severe pains across her chest but mistook the aches for a pulled muscle from her dance class and working such a physical job.

It was only when her colleagues encouraged Chloe to go to A&E that doctors discovered a significant blood clot in her left lung. Chloe was told the clot was caused by the combined pill - and says she feels lucky to be alive.

Chloe, from Dudley in the West Midlands, said: “I always suffered with acne and my skin, I'd tried the pill before but it hadn't really worked. My acne had really started to affect my self-confidence because I felt like there was nothing I could do to hide my biggest flaw. Then I went to go and see a specialist consultant in June or July and we decided to try the pill again because they believed my skin was something to do with my hormones.

“She did tell me this pill has a double risk of blood clots but that it was still a small risk and with every other factor in my medical history, I shouldn't be too concerned. A few weeks in my skin had started clearing up and it was a really positive thing for me so I'd forgotten the risk of blood clots.”

But in October, just weeks after beginning her new medication, Chloe began experiencing unexplained pains in her chest and legs. Chloe said: “While at work, I said to some of the girls that my legs hurt and my calf felt quite tight. Being on my feet for 12 hours, I thought it was probably related to that. I didn't think too much of it.

“Then I was working a night shift and had been experiencing some chest pain in the lead-up to my shift, which hadn't gone away. While I was working I began with this severe chest pain, shortness of breath, a stabbing pain, which took me off my feet. It was very left-sided but I thought it was just muscular. I'm a dancer and only a few days before we'd been lifting each other up and doing quite a lot of strenuous activities on my left side and I just put it down to that. I just thought I had pulled something, I have quite a physical job and get a lot of aches and pains.”

As her chest pain grew worse, Chloe was encouraged by colleagues to get checked out in A&E where tests revealed she had a pulmonary embolism.

Chloe said: “The doctor came back and said your bloods indicate that you've got a blood clot. It completely knocked me for six, it was 4am and I was on my own. I thought this is quite serious and I can die from this quite easily. My blood clot was something called a provoked blood clot, which means there was a cause. With my age and being on the pill, they knew it was most likely caused by that. They said it was a significant blood clot. I could've had a heart attack, the clot could've gone to my brain. I really could've died, it could've been a completely different outcome, I'm very lucky.”

After being discharged, Chloe was rushed back to hospital when her chest pain worsened. Chloe said: “The pain was 10 times worse than what it first had been. Painkillers just weren't touching it.

“I couldn't breathe out without screaming, it was horrific. I'd never experienced pain like that in my life.”

Chloe stopped taking the contraceptive pill immediately after her hospitalisation and is now on a six-month course of blood-thinners. After her ordeal, she is now speaking out against the risks involved with the combined pill. Chloe said: “The scary thing is that it really can happen to anybody. When the risks are talked about, I don't think it's stressed enough how much a blood clot can have an impact on your life. It has a significant impact and it's all from a pill that most people take.”

What are the combined pill side effects?

There may be some side effects when patients first starting taking the combined contraceptive pill, including blood clots. The NHS describes the risk of getting a blood clot as 'very small', stating it affects up to 1 in 1,000 people using combined hormonal contraception like the pill. There is a potential risk of: a blood clot in the leg or lung, a blood clot causing a heart attack and a blood clot causing a stroke. The NHS says a doctor, nurse or pharmacist will check if you have certain risk factors before prescribing the pill.