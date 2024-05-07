Model Angela Jay in March 1975 Picture: WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

A former Page 3 girl described by her husband as the “perfect girl next door” has died from lung cancer.

As well regularly gracing the pages of the tabloid in the 1980s, Angela Jay was also the face of lingerie brand Gossard, and starred with boxer Henry Cooper in ads for Brut aftershave.

Her husband Ken, a former Sun photographer, told The Sun that he was by her side when she died in hospital in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on Monday, aged 71.

Ken said Angela, who was from Sunderland, was a “miner’s daughter from the northern pits who dared to dream”.

The 79-year-old told The Sun: “She realised that she couldn’t stay there and become the wife of a miner. She moved to Manchester and was spotted by a modelling agency. Straight away she was such a natural. So fresh-faced.

“A lot of the models spend two hours getting ready - Angela was just ready to go. The first time I saw her she had a pair of jeans and a scruffy T-shirt on and looked just as beautiful as anyone. That’s when I knew she was the one for me.”