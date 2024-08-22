Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Atsuko Tanaka’s death was revealed by her son, voice actor Hikaru Tanaka who took to X to share a message about his late mother.

In an article translated by Oricon News, Hikaru Tanaka said: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of the fans who loved Atsuko Tanaka, and to the industry people who took care of her during her lifetime.

"It is very unfortunate that we have to announce the parent-child relationship in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At her request, we will not reveal the specific name of the disease, but aside from her year-long battle with illness, I think she lived a life that was typical of Tanaka: serious, dignified, and a little playful.

"I am truly blessed to have such a proud mother.

Atsuko Tanaka was born on 14 November, 1962 and worked in both voiceover work for anime and games. When it comes to games, she was the Japanese voice for Lara Croft in several Tomb Raider titles and also was the Japanese voice for Bayonetta in PlatinumGames’ titular series.

Atsuko’s voice over work included Queen’s Blade, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Lupin III. Her career began in 1985 and according to Comicbook Anime, “She is known best for her work as Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell as Atsuko has voiced the cyberpunk heroine a number of times.

“At this time, no word has been given on whether Atsuko's roles will be recast moving forward. The voice actress most recently starred in Yatagarasu: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master. In 2025, Atsuko was expected to appear in #Compass 2.0. There is no telling whether Atsuko already recorded dialogue for the upcoming series, but if so, the show will house the star's final role posthumously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans have taken to X to share tributes for Atsuko Tanaka. One fan said: “Deeply saddened to hear about #AtsukoTanaka,” followed by a broken red heart and a crying face emoji. “Anime and videogames fans are mourning, we lost a legendary VA. All my prayers to her family and loved ones.”

At the time of writing, Atsuko Tanaka’s cause of death has not been revealed and she died after being diagnosed with an undisclosed illness.