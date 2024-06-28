Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Considered the ‘Father of Nashville Rock,’ Buzz Cason started a solo career in the 1960s, but was best known as a hit songwriter for the likes of Dolly Parton.

Buzz Cason’s biggest hit was Everlasting Love, which was co-written by Mac Gayden and was one of very few songs to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in four straight defcades. Kyle Young, the CEO of The Country Music Hall of Fame museum wrote on X that“Buzz Cason never concerned himself too much with musical boundaries. He just lived and breathed music. As a singer, songwriter, producer, and publisher, he helped shape and expand the sound of Nashville in countless ways across seven decades.”

Before starting a solo career, Buzz Cason formed the band The Casuals in the mid 1950s and it was considered Nashville’s first rock and roll band. When he began his solo career, he went under the name of Garry Miles and had the hit, Look For A Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buzz Cason’s biggest hit Everlasting Love, which was co-written by Mac Gayden, was recorded by the likes of U2 and Gloria Estefan. According to Buzz Cason’s website, “Another one of Buzz’s songs, ‘Soldier of Love’ (co-written by Tony Moon) was recorded by Arthur Alexander and the Beatles.

Buzz Cason also sang on records by such huge names as Elvis, Kenny Rogers, Kris Krisofferson, Roy Orbison and John Denver. In 1970, Buzz Cason founded the Creative Workshop Recording Studio and the likes of Elvis, Kevin Costner, The Faces and the Doobie Brothers recorded there.

Singer and songwriter Buzz Cason has died at 84, L/R: Songwriters, Buzz Cason, Billy Edd Wheeler and John D. Loudermilk backstage after The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Honors in 2014 | getty