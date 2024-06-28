Buzz Cason dead at 84: Singer and songwriter was a leading figure in the early days of Nashville rock and roll
Buzz Cason’s biggest hit was Everlasting Love, which was co-written by Mac Gayden and was one of very few songs to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in four straight defcades. Kyle Young, the CEO of The Country Music Hall of Fame museum wrote on X that“Buzz Cason never concerned himself too much with musical boundaries. He just lived and breathed music. As a singer, songwriter, producer, and publisher, he helped shape and expand the sound of Nashville in countless ways across seven decades.”
Before starting a solo career, Buzz Cason formed the band The Casuals in the mid 1950s and it was considered Nashville’s first rock and roll band. When he began his solo career, he went under the name of Garry Miles and had the hit, Look For A Star.
Buzz Cason’s biggest hit Everlasting Love, which was co-written by Mac Gayden, was recorded by the likes of U2 and Gloria Estefan. According to Buzz Cason’s website, “Another one of Buzz’s songs, ‘Soldier of Love’ (co-written by Tony Moon) was recorded by Arthur Alexander and the Beatles.
Buzz Cason also sang on records by such huge names as Elvis, Kenny Rogers, Kris Krisofferson, Roy Orbison and John Denver. In 1970, Buzz Cason founded the Creative Workshop Recording Studio and the likes of Elvis, Kevin Costner, The Faces and the Doobie Brothers recorded there.
Buzz was a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and was honoured in 2014 by the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of their Poets & Prophets series. He also released his autobiography entitled Living The Rock & Roll Dream in 2006.
