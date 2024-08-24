Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a footballer and broadcasting legend who spent the latter years of his life in politics.

Hugh Caruana lifted six trophies in a footballing career that spanned just nine years, but has left a lasting legacy on both the clubs he played for and the wider footballing community in Malta. Caruana died on Friday (August 23) at the age of 78.

Caruana started his footballing career when he was 16, making his debut for Maltese Premier League side Gzira United. From there, the league’s top two clubs - Sliema Wanderers and Floriana - were vying for his signature. He initially signed for Floriana, winning two championships and two FA trophies over the course of six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After that, he joined Sliema, winning a further two championships in three years before retiring in 1974. After that, he became a household name in broadcasting and a familiar face on Maltese television screens - but Caruana yearned for more silverware.

Maltese footballer and politician Hugh Caruana has died at the age of 78. | Floriana FC

In the early 2000s, Caruana returned to Sliema as assistant coach, where he helped guide the club to three consecutive Premier League titles. After this, he entered the world of politics, serving as a councillor for the Nationalist Party.

Paying tribute on social media, a statement from Sliema Wanderers said: “Hugh will be remembered for his important role in the three consecutive Premier League titles won in the early 2000's. The thoughts and prayers of each and every Sliema Wanderers FC committee member, staff, players and supporters go to Hugh's family and friends.”

Rivals Floriana FC added: “Hugh Caruana left an indelible mark on our club's rich history both as a player and as a coach as his legacy will last forever in our hearts. A true gentleman and a Floriana FC icon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Micallef, who worked with Caruana on footballing programme Replay, said: “A heart of gold and a joker. My mind is currently going back to the very beautiful memories that Hugh and I lived together particularly in Replay.

“For so many years, Hugh was one of our resident guests, and with his personality, he was loved by many viewers who did not know him before.”