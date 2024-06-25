Geraldine Doyle: Singer and comedian dies from cancer age 76 after assisted dying
Geraldine was first diagnosed with cancer in 2009, but the disease returned seven years ago. On May 29, Geraldine chose to end her life through Voluntary Assisted Dying, reflecting her advocacy for the Dying With Dignity movement. Born in Dublin in 1948 to a large Catholic family, Geraldine grew up with her brother, Irish folk singer Danny Doyle.
She eventually gained fame as a singer herself before moving to Australia with her husband and son in the 1970s.
“She was irrepressible, very funny and fiercely protective of a woman’s right to her place as an equal in what was a very competitive, male-dominated entertainment industry and in the wider world,” read a statement released on Monday.
“An American theatre critic once opened a review of Geraldine’s performance with: ‘Geraldine Doyle is a dangerous woman. When she turns on her comedy, nothing – absolutely nothing – is safe.’ Her comedy sprang from her acute observations of the world around her and nobody was safe, not even her beloved husband Paddy Fitzpatrick, who managed her career for almost 50 years.
“A staunch advocate of Dying With Dignity, she fought a long battle with cancer that had returned seven years ago after her initial diagnosis back in 2009. With the help of Voluntary Assisted Dying, Geraldine Doyle passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 29.”
Geraldine’s choice to end her life through assisted dying highlights the growing movement for the right to die with dignity. This cause has been championed by many, including Dame Esther Rantzen, a broadcaster turned campaigner following her diagnosis. Dame Esther has been advocating for legal reforms to allow individuals suffering from terminal illnesses to choose assisted dying without their families being punished for staying by their side, emphasising the importance of compassionate options for those facing these kinds of illness.
