Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish-born comedian and singer Geraldine Doyle has died at the age of 76 in her home after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Geraldine was first diagnosed with cancer in 2009, but the disease returned seven years ago. On May 29, Geraldine chose to end her life through Voluntary Assisted Dying, reflecting her advocacy for the Dying With Dignity movement. Born in Dublin in 1948 to a large Catholic family, Geraldine grew up with her brother, Irish folk singer Danny Doyle.

She eventually gained fame as a singer herself before moving to Australia with her husband and son in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She was irrepressible, very funny and fiercely protective of a woman’s right to her place as an equal in what was a very competitive, male-dominated entertainment industry and in the wider world,” read a statement released on Monday.

“An American theatre critic once opened a review of Geraldine’s performance with: ‘Geraldine Doyle is a dangerous woman. When she turns on her comedy, nothing – absolutely nothing – is safe.’ Her comedy sprang from her acute observations of the world around her and nobody was safe, not even her beloved husband Paddy Fitzpatrick, who managed her career for almost 50 years.

“A staunch advocate of Dying With Dignity, she fought a long battle with cancer that had returned seven years ago after her initial diagnosis back in 2009. With the help of Voluntary Assisted Dying, Geraldine Doyle passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 29.”